LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With another Christmas in the books, Louisville has several ways to help you dispose of your Christmas trees.
Starting Tuesday, Louisville Metro Department of Public Works will have three locations for Louisville residents to drop off trees.
Those locations are at the East District Recycling Center on Hubbards Lane, the Public Works Yard on Lower River Road and the Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue.
The Hubbards Lane site will "instantly recycle Christmas trees into mulch that will be offered back to citizens for home use," according to Louisville Metro Public Works. Those who would like mulch are asked to bring a container for it.
Officials are reminding residents to make sure all of the lights and ornaments are off the trees before dropping them off, and to double check that no animals are hiding in the tree.
Christmas trees can also be donated to Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, where they will become a permanent part of the arboretum.
From now until Jan. 31, 2022, there will be a collection site set up to the left of the front gate. The trees will be broken down and used as mulch.
Those who donate trees can grab a free cup of hot cocoa at the visitors center after drop off.
