LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wild Lights will return to the Louisville Zoo this spring for the third time.

One of the largest lantern festivals in the country, Wild Lights includes "more than 70 larger-than-life illuminated displays made of more than 2,000 silk-covered pieces lit by over 50,000 LED lightbulbs," the zoo said in a news release Tuesday.

The lanterns will line a 1.4-mile path through the zoo, highlighted by illuminated archways, colorful peacocks and an African savanna, among other things. 

The festival will last for 48 nights, from 6:30-10:30 p.m., March 18 to June 5. Click here to buy tickets.

IMAGES | Wild Lights Festival returns to Louisville Zoo

1 of 11

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.