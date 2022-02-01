One of the largest lantern festivals in the country, Wild Lights includes "more than 70 larger-than-life illuminated displays made of more than 2,000 silk-covered pieces lit by over 50,000 LED lightbulbs," the zoo said in a news release Tuesday.
Bobbi Sheridan & Megan Sullivan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wild Lights will return to the Louisville Zoo this spring for the third time.
The lanterns will line a 1.4-mile path through the zoo, highlighted by illuminated archways, colorful peacocks and an African savanna, among other things.
Wild Lights sponsored by Bob Ray Company, Confucius Institute, LG&E and KU Foundation, Norton Children's, & Republic Bank from March 18 to June 5