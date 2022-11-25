LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Winter Woods Spectacular is now underway at Iroquois Park.
The holiday light event kicked off Friday.
Winter Woods features millions of twinkling lights and holiday displays set to festive music. It follows the same path has the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular.
This year, it's a walk-through trail. In previous years, it has been a drive-thru event.
The show runs every night from 6-10 p.m. through Jan. 1.
A sensory night is also planned this year for people on the autism spectrum.
Adults are $15, seniors 65 and older are $12, children are $10 and kids under the age of 3 are free.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
