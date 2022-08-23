LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zombies will take over the streets of downtown Louisville this weekend.
The "Louisville Zombie Attack" zombie walk is happening this Saturday, Aug. 27.
The route starts at Fourth Street Live at 6 p.m. The herd will stumble down Market Street towards NuLu. The night will end with an "undead afterparty" at 10 p.m. at High Horse Bar.
Guests are invited to dress in their finest zombie attire and practice their groans for the walk.
This year, organizers are trying to break the Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people dressed as zombies.
For more information and to sign up, click here.
