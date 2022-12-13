Zoneton 2022 Santa Truck

The Zoneton Fire "Santa Truck" officially kicked off its 25th holiday season on Nov. 30, 2022 ahead of neighborhood tours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Fire has set a date for the third year of its "Light Up Santa Firetrucks" event in honor of Chief Rob Orkies.

Orkies died after a battle with cancer and COVID-19 back in 2020. He is remembered by the department as someone who "dedicated himself to the fire service especially during the holiday season."

This year's event will be held next Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the parking lot of the Paroquet Springs Conference Center near Interstate 65 in Shepherdsville from 7-9 p.m. Guests will be able to take a close-up look at the department's decorated, lighted fire trucks.

Santa Claus is scheduled to make a visit and will be available for photos. There will also be food and drinks available from Smoke Over Fire Barbeque. 

New this year is a toy donation drive at the event. Zoneton is partnering with Fire Protection Services to collect new toys for Bullitt County area children who "have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect."

