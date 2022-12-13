This year's event will be held next Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the parking lot of the Paroquet Springs Conference Center near Interstate 65 in Shepherdsville from 7-9 p.m. Guests will be able to take a close-up look at the department's decorated, lighted fire trucks.
Zoneton 2022 Santa Truck
The Zoneton Fire "Santa Truck" officially kicked off its 25th holiday season on Nov. 30, 2022 ahead of neighborhood tours.
Santa Claus is scheduled to make a visit and will be available for photos. There will also be food and drinks available from Smoke Over Fire Barbeque.
New this year is a toy donation drive at the event. Zoneton is partnering with Fire Protection Services to collect new toys for Bullitt County area children who "have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect."