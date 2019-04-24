LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick look at Louisiana Derby winner By My Standards:
Trainer: Brett Calhoun. Owner: Allied Racing Stable (Chester Thomas). Jockey: Gabriel Saez.
Sire: Goldencents. Dam: A Jealous Woman. Color: Brown.
Points: 100. Earnings: $653,710. Record: 5-2-2-1.
The upset winner of the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 24 worked four furlongs in 48 2/5 at Churchill Downs will ride that effort, and some strong Churchill Downs workouts, straight into the Derby. He’s owned by Thomas, a Madisonville, Ky., entrepreneur and two-time leading owner at Ellis Park who will be bringing his first horse to the Derby under his Allied Racing Stable’s colors. It’s also the first Derby for Calhoun. The son of 2013 Santa Anita Derby and Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Goldencents broke his maiden in his fourth race and took a huge step up to win the Louisiana Derby in his fifth. His connections hope there’s another big step up on the first Saturday in May.
