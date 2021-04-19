LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Excitement is building as Kentucky Derby 147 approaches and some pre-pandemic traditions return.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday unveiled the official 2021 Governor's Derby Celebration Poster by artist Lennon Michalski of Lexington, Kentucky. Michalski joined the governor and first lady at the Capitol to reveal his work.
Michalski said his poster was inspired by a trip to the racetrack with his son, who wasn't enthusiastic about racing until he experienced the electricity of that winning moment.
"It's such a quick two minutes that you just get caught up in," Michalski said. "It's that last moment when the crowd is kind of on their toes and screaming and yelling, and then finally when that winning person comes across the finish line, you feel the winning yourself."
Louisville artist Andy Perez and Kentucky Derby Festival officials also presented the 2021 Derby Festival Poster during Monday's ceremony.
Beshear said he plans to attend Derby 147 on May 1 and present the trophy in the winner's circle.
