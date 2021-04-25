LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Brad Cox is hoping to become the first trainer born in the Derby City to get into the Kentucky Derby winner’s circle, but his chances dropped by a third Sunday.
Caddo River has been ruled out of Derby 147. Cox said the colt had a bit of a temperature, and the the team decided to take him out of contention after the bloodwork results came back.
"It was off a little bit, the bloodwork," Cox said. "It’s not the right decision to run him on Saturday. His white count is off — it’s high — so we’ll just back off him a little bit and regroup."
Caddo River should be good to go later, according to Cox, but the timing of this knocks the colt off his Derby training schedule.
Cox is still expected to saddle likely Derby favorite Essential Quality and Risen Star winner Madaloun.
