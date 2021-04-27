LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Engage, excite, and educate--that's Barry Northern's mission as the Kentucky Derby Museum's tour manager.
“Get them back there, and they see it's its own little village back there,” Northern said. “It opens up their eyes.”
The museum offers historic walking tours, barn and backside tours, and behind-the-scenes tours on non-racing days.
“ A lot of times at the end of those tours, they'll say, ‘I had no idea what all went into this,’ then they'll say, ‘I need to come back on a race day.’ That's the perfect thing for me,” Northern added.
Northern says people are surprised to learn that only 20 horses from about 22,000 born per year will qualify to run in the Derby.
“Teaching people a little bit they don't understand--that horses can only run in the Derby once--so many people don't understand that.” Northern shared. “So many people think we run only one race a year here.”
Northern has been coming to the races since he was a small child, watching from the grandstand, but he admits the backside is where you really learn what racing is all about.
“I've learned to appreciate the animal more, but probably more than that, those people back there and how hard they work,” Northern confessed.
Northern tries to share trivia from his tour attendees' home state. He finds a personal connection to racing makes it come alive.
“I tell them they should know who won the Derby the year they were born before they walk out of here today to make sure they learn something," he said.
Given Northern's incredible memory and horse racing expertise, he is most frequently asked whether he’s any good at betting horses.
“I always say I lose a hell of a lot more than I win, and if you have anyone tell you different, they're lying,” Northern laughed.
You can book one of the museum's tours almost any day of the year. Northern recommends Louisvillians take a tour to gain a real appreciation for the city's signature venue and athletes. To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.