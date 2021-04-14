LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Operation Open Arms will host its annual Silk Bash virtually this year.
The annual Derby Eve event, dubbed a "party in a bubble" this year, will kick off online at 8 p.m. on April 30.
James Kennedy, a DJ who has been featured on Bravo TV, will headline the event from California, according to a news release.
The event will also feature Woodford Reserve Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall, who will show attendees how to make three cocktails and thoroughbred handicapper Ellis Starr, who will give tips for betting on the Derby.
"We were disappointed to postpone last year’s event because of pandemic restrictions, but we are excited and grateful to our supporters who are putting together this unique and fun virtual event to benefit and celebrate the children we support," said Cathy Bailey, co-founder of Operation Open Arms.
Tickets can be purchased for $50 here. For $175, attendees can get a "party kit" that includes Woodford Reserve, Chrissy Teigen’s Poppin’ Off Popcorn Seasoning Kit, other snacks and cocktail recipe cards.
