LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Picture perfect weather for Kentucky Oaks day has crowds back at Churchill Downs for horse racing and all that goes with it.
People dressed in pink started going through the gates early, but crowds are much smaller than in the past. COVID-19 restrictions mean only about 45,000 people can be at the track. Social distancing is being enforced, and security is walking around the track in yellow shirts holding up signs reminding people to wear masks.
The Grandstand is social distancing with seats spaced out. Tickets on the front of the track are "all inclusive," which means the price of a ticket covers food and drink for the day. The set-up means less contact and no currency is exchanged. But that's not the case at the betting windows where cash is accepted.
In the infield, lawn chairs are set up by racing fans marking territory for a beautiful day. Masks are required in the infield, too, but it's a more relaxed crowd where a quick check shows many are losing the masks.
Tradition is back for the Kentucky Oaks race with some changes. There aren't any celebrities or a red carpet and the Cancer Survivors Parade is virtual, but there is a moment set aside in the Winner's Circle before the race to recognize survivors. The National Anthem is being performed by Thunderstorm Artis.
The Garland of Lilies was delivered soon after the gates opened, and it will be waiting for the filly that wins. It will be taken to the Winner's Circle just after 5 p.m.
It's a big day for racing at Churchill Downs. There are several Grade II and Grade I races on the card for Oaks, including the $400,000 Alysheba (GII), the $300,000 Edgewood (GIII), the $500,000 La Troienne (GI), the Belles (GII), $250,000 Twin Spires Turf Sprint (GII).
Here is a timeline for Kentucky Oaks Day (all times approximate):
5:22 p.m. Jockeys Portrait
5:23 p.m. Horses in Saddling Paddock
5:32 p.m. Jockey Walk
5:37 p.m. Riders' Up! (Steve Penrod)
5:38 p.m. Call to the Post
5:38 p.m. Post Parade
5:51 p.m. $1.25 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (GI)
Kentucky Oaks entrants by post position, with jockey and odds from the rail out:
1. Pauline's Pearl (Ricardo Santana Jr.), 20-1; 2. Maracuja (Kendrick Carmouche), 20-1; 3. Clariere (Tyler Gaffalione), 5-1; 4. Crazy Beautiful (Jose Ortiz), 15-1; 5. Pass the Champagne (Javier Castellano), 15-1; 6. Travel Column (Florent Geroux), 3-1; 7. Ava's Grace (David Cohen), 50-1; 8. Moraz (Flavien Prat), 30-1; 9. Coach (Luis Saez), 50-1; 10. Malathaat (John Velazquez), 5-2; 11. Will's Secret (Jon Court), 30-1; 12. Search Results (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 3-1; 13. Competitive Speed (Chris Landeros), 50-1; 14. Millefeuille (Joel Rosario), 20-1.
Related stories:
- Post position draw sets field for Kentucky Oaks 147
- PHOTOS | Garland of Lilies created for the 2021 Kentucky Oaks
- Virtual Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade celebrates cancer survivors
- Churchill Downs' Darren Rogers gives his top picks for Derby and Oaks
- The Kentucky Oaks trophy leaves the Kentucky Derby Museum just once a year
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.