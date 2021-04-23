LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An iconic staple outside Churchill Downs is giving a sneak peek of their renovation ahead of Derby week.
Wagner's Pharmacy posted pictures of the renovation, complete with spaced seating at their new patio tables and tents.
The diner on the corner of Fourth Street and Central Avenue started work on the outdoor area about a month ago.
In the Facebook post, Wagner's asks the public for patience because they're understaffed. The restaurant is currently hiring temporary and long-term servers for Derby season.
