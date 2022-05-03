LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials at Churchill Downs said they are taking steps to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in the horse racing industry.
On Tuesday, the track announced a partnership with the Ed Brown Society (EBS), an organization focused on helping to diversify the horse racing industry by creating opportunities for young people of color to gain industry exposure, training and experience.
Tonya Abeln, the vice president of corporate communications with Churchill Downs, said the track and EBS have made a commitment to achieve their goal.
Abeln said the announcement of a $50,000 donation to EBS shows a step of action.
"As a company, we remain more committed than ever to a real culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion under the Twin Spires that inspire everyone in our state so much," he said.
"This relationship allows us to expand our scope to get entry into many more HBCUs, and universities," said Ray Daniels, president of EBS.
Daniels and Greg Harbut were part of the ownership group of Necker Island, who raced in the Kentucky Derby in 2020. That was the same day thousands of protesters surrounded the outside of the Churchill Downs gates.
Daniels and Harbut said they would be agents of progress and change moving forward, and soon after, they helped found the Ed Brown Society.
