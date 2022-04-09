LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As we countdown to the Run for the Roses, some Kentucky Derby contenders are competing at Keeneland on Saturday.
From fashion to the photo finish, the highlight of the 15-day meet is Saturday's 98th running of the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass (G1) at the historic Lexington track.
"There's nothing more spectacular than the beauty that you see here at Keeneland," said Kara Heissenbuttel, senior director of operations at Keeneland.
The 15-day spring meet runs through April 29, and there are plenty of sights and sounds to experience.
"Keeneland is a place that has a little bit of something for everybody," said Heissenbuttel.
For many fans it all begins outside the track with tailgating on the Hill. Keeneland has embraced it, providing jumbo screens to watch and wagering kiosks to try your luck.
"There are plenty of people who come out here to tailgate and never actually make it in the gates, and that's fine because however you experience Keeneland, that's your way and that's your tradition. And we want to make sure that we make it an awesome experience for you," Heissenbuttel said.
To help fans navigate their trip to the historic grounds, Keeneland launched a new "Patron Experience Guide" that takes you step by step through what you can expect.
"All of the information that you need to know where your particular ticket is, if there's a dress code involved, and again, the parking."
Derby hopefuls gun it out Saturday in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, one of the last big races to qualify for the first Saturday in May.
"The Toyota Blue Grass Stakes is probably our biggest and most popular race for the spring meet. This is a derby prep race. So the horse that wins that race will get points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby," Heissenbuttel said.
If you're looking for a family friendly, more laid back option Keeneland also offers Sunrise Trackside, a free event Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event includes a chance to watch the horses work and tour the track. There are also children's activities. "It's one of those beautiful moments to really appreciate the horse and the beauty that is in the bluegrass," she said.
Keeneland will award a record $7.7 million for 19 stakes run during the season. Many races and the track's "Today at Keeneland" broadcast hosted by Gabby Gaudet and Scott Hazelton can be viewed on its YouTube page.
Other big racing days at Keeneland for the spring meet include the $600,000 Maker's Mark Mile on April 15 and the $500,000 Jenny Wiley on April 16.
Races begin each day at 1 p.m., except for April 29, which begins at 12:30 p.m.
