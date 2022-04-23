THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE FIREWORKS - FILE .jpg

Thunder Over Louisville fireworks from past years were held on the city's waterfront. (WDRB photo) 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville returns in full force on Saturday. The event themed "The Legend Returns" began this morning and goes until 11 p.m.

Kentucky Derby Festival released a show schedule which features a much celebrated air and fireworks show.

  • 12 - 7 p.m.  Pegasus Pin & Pin Trading booths open at eight locations
  • 2 p.m.  Soul Circus and Katie Mac Trio perform at the Music State inside the Thunder Chow Wagon
  • 2:30 - 11 p.m. – Ohio River closes to commercial traffic
  • 3 p.m. – Air Show begins
  • 9:02 p.m. – Thunder fans help Light Up the Waterfront
  • 9:06 p.m. – "God Bless America" Flag Tow
  • 9:11 p.m. – Drone Show
  • 9:30 p.m. – Firework Show begins
  • 10 p.m. – Thunder FoodFest continues at the Chow Wagon until 11 p.m.
  • 11 p.m. – Ohio River opens to normal traffic

The times are subject to change, according to KDF.

This story will be updated.

