LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville returns in full force on Saturday. The event themed "The Legend Returns" began this morning and goes until 11 p.m.
Kentucky Derby Festival released a show schedule which features a much celebrated air and fireworks show.
- 12 - 7 p.m. – Pegasus Pin & Pin Trading booths open at eight locations
- 2 p.m. – Soul Circus and Katie Mac Trio perform at the Music State inside the Thunder Chow Wagon
- 2:30 - 11 p.m. – Ohio River closes to commercial traffic
- 3 p.m. – Air Show begins
- 9:02 p.m. – Thunder fans help Light Up the Waterfront
- 9:06 p.m. – "God Bless America" Flag Tow
- 9:11 p.m. – Drone Show
- 9:30 p.m. – Firework Show begins
- 10 p.m. – Thunder FoodFest continues at the Chow Wagon until 11 p.m.
- 11 p.m. – Ohio River opens to normal traffic
The times are subject to change, according to KDF.
This story will be updated.
