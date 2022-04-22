LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has one message for people planning on coming out to the Waterfront during Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday, April 23:
"We've got a great plan in place, and I'm confident in our plan," LMPD Assistant Chief Andy McClinton told reporters Wednesday morning. "It looks like we're going to have a safe and secure event."
That message came despite the fact that LMPD is faced with fewer police officers than it had on the force in 2019, the last time Thunder Over Louisville was held as a full in-person event with no restrictions.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Ofc. Beth Ruoff, LMPD currently has 944 sworn officers on the force. That's down from 1,222 in 2019, a decrease of more than 20 percent.
With near-perfect weather and possible record crowds expected, McClinton admitted that providing security for the airshow and fireworks show would be "a challenge" but said he was "confident" that it would be a fun and safe day for attendees.
For his part, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Matt Gibson said he was delighted to celebrate the return of Thunder Over Louisville to the Waterfront after three years. He said he just heard from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office last week and learned that there would be no restrictions to the event due to COVID-19.
"It was great to do what we did last year, to bring the festival to the community, instead of the community to the festival," he said. "But we're ready to be back."
This year's theme is "The Legend Returns," and the festival will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.
"This year is going to be an amazing show," Gibson said, adding that plans are for, "probably one of the best air shows that we've put in the sky throughout the history of the entire show."
That includes an air show beginning at 3 p.m. topped off with the festival's first drone show ever, and of course, the fireworks.
"Everybody leans in to make this happen because it's all over the community." Gibson said.
McClinton said LMPD is working with a number of local, state and national agencies to provide security for the event. Those agencies include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, the U.S. Secret Service, Kentucky State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Louisville Fire Department and others.
"We need you all to be our eyes and ears to keep this event secure," he said. "If you see something suspicious, say something."
TRAFFIC PLAN
Police are asking incoming attendees to park as far away from the waterfront as possible and walk there in order to alleviate congestion. They are also suggesting that attendees linger after the show to stagger the traffic outflow.
Because of the limited traffic exit points this year, attendees who plan to head east to get home after the show are encouraged to park on the east side of the waterfront. People who are heading west should park on the west side.
Drivers heading west after the show will be directed to the 9th Street ramp onto westbound Interstate 64. Those west of 9th Street will be directed to the 22nd Street ramp onto westbound I-64.
Those heading east will be directed down River Road to Zorn Avenue, to connect to northbound Interstate 71. Or, they can take Lexington Road to Grinstead Drive onto eastbound I-64.
Drivers who are directed onto the interstates in a direction opposite the one they wish to be going will be able to reverse course by taking a later exit and turning around.
TARC ROUTES
"If you don't want to drive — or maybe you want to walk one way — we're going to have some great options for you available through TARC," said Carrie Butler, TARC's executive director.
Rides that day will be free, thanks to donations from Humana, Butler said.
Here are the Thunder routes, which are the only downtown boarding options:
Eastbound Routes
Boarding on Market, near Floyd:
- No. 15: Market Street (to La Grange Road)
- No. 19: Muhammad Ali (to Oxmoor and Lyndon)
- No. 31: Middletown
Boarding on Liberty, near Floyd:
- No. 17: Bardstown Road (to Fern Creek and Sebree)
- No. 21: Chestnut (to Bashford Avenue)
- No. 23: Broadway (to Jeffersontown and Breckenridge Plaza)
- No. 40: Taylorsville Road
Westbound Routes
Boarding on Main west of 9th:
- No. 15: Market Street (to Shawnee Park)
- No. 18: Preston (to Valley Station)
- No. 19: Muhammad Ali (to Park Duvall and Rockford Lane)
- No. 21: Chestnut (to Shawnee Park)
- No. 23: Broadway (to Shawnee Park)
- No. 43: Portland/Poplar Level (to 32nd & Portland Loop)
Southbound Routes
Boarding on 6th near Chestnut:
- No. 4: Fourth Street (to Iroquois Park and Southland Park)
- No. 6: Sixth Street (via Central to Auburndale)
- No. 63: Crums Lane (to West Pages Lane)
Boarding on 1st at Muhammad Ali:
- No. 2: Second Street (to Airport and UPS)
- No. 18: Preston (to Okolona – Outer Loop Plaza)
- No. 43: Portland/Poplar Level (to Fern Creek
WHAT TO TAKE (AND NOT TO TAKE):
With temperatures forecasted in the 80s on Saturday, officials suggest sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen. First Aid and "lost child" stations will be available on both sides of the river, but officials suggest parents keep a recent picture of their child on-hand in the even they get separated.
Oh, and one other thing:
"Don't hesitate to bring an extra roll of toilet paper," Gibson said. "The Thunder Pots can run out."
There are several things Gibson said you should leave home. Those include: glass bottles, grills, tents, alcohol, pets, skates, skateboards, scooters and bikes.
Gibson had an especially sobering warning for drone hobbyists, pointing out that drones are forbidden anywhere near the festival.
"A drone, or even the presence of a drone or the spotting of a drone, will shut down the airshow."
