LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville happens this weekend, and the Louisville Metro Police Department has a plan in place to deal with the massive crowds and traffic headaches.
The Clark Memorial Bridge (2nd Street Bridge) will close at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and won't reopen until Sunday afternoon.
Additionally, the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge will close Friday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for airshow practice. Saturday, it will close at 10 a.m. until midnight for Thunder. Officials said access to the bridge will also be restricted.
Also Friday morning, River Road from Bingham Way to Sixth Street will shut down as well as several nearby streets. That includes part of Witherspoon Street and Floyd Street.
Beginning at midnight Friday drivers on I-64 West won't be able to exit at Third Street or use the ramp from Second Street to get on I-64E.
CLICK HERE for a complete list of interstate and surface street closures.
Parking will be restricted on dozens of streets beginning Friday. CLICK HERE for a list of no-parking zones.
Louisville Police have also released maps, which appear below, of express routes that will be in use after the fireworks have ended.
