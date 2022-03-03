LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After missing two years because of the pandemic, the Kentucky Derby Festival unveils the theme for this year's Thunder Over Louisville.
"The Legend Returns" is a nod to the return of the Festival's opening ceremony that includes the air show and massive fireworks display on the downtown Louisville waterfront.
No one is more excited to be back than Thunder producer Wayne Hettinger. He said, "when this day finally comes, I got adrenaline in my socks."
The air show will honor the U.S. Air Force 75th anniversary. Planes scheduled for the show include fly-bys and demonstrations from a C-17, B2 Bomber, F-16, the F-22 Raptor, A-10 and the C-130J Super Hercules from the 123rd Airlift Wing with the Kentucky National Guard and a special warbird formattion to honor the USAF.
The Commemorative Air Force’s B-29, B-24, and B-25 will take part, as well as the U.S. Navy E/A-18 Growler Demo with a Legacy Flight, Younkin Airshows, and many more.
The air show also returns with a Category 1 aerobatic box, which allows for more of the fast and loud aircraft, as well as the demo teams. More details on the 2022 Thunder Air Show will be released closer to the show date.
Hettinger said putting together the soundtrack for the events is always one of his favorite parts, and he promises it will be nothing like what people have heard before.
You could add that Humana has joined the Thunder sponsor team this year and is providing free rides through TARC to the waterfront. Returning presenting sponsors include Caesars Southern Indiana, LG&E, Meijer and UPS.
After closing events to spectators again last year due to COVID-19, the Kentucky Derby Festival is also welcoming people back in-person this year. Festival organizers believe they have the tools needed for the public to safely gather, and KDF is looking at venues with plenty of space for events that are indoors.
Thunder Over Louisville is returning to the riverfront on Saturday, April 23. The Pegasus Parade is going back to its traditional route on Broadway, but it will now be held on the Sunday before Derby.
On Thunder Day the FoodFest and Ford’s Thunder On the Ground open at 11:00 a.m., the air show starts at 3:00 p.m., and fireworks roll at 9:30 p.m..
For fans who want a front-row seat to the show, tickets are now on sale for the Thunder VIP Rooftop Party Presented by Number Juan Tequila. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at ThunderOverLouisville.org. Tickets include premium viewing, appetizers and derby-inspired cuisine, specialty cocktails, and more.
