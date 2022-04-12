LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Thunder Over Louisville less than two weeks away, crews are gearing up for an airshow that will honor veterans.
This year, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Air Force, the UPS crew flying in the pre-Thunder show will be made up of Air Force veterans, from maintenance to the pilots.
The crew talked with WDRB News on Tuesday about what spectators can expect to see when their Boeing 767 cargo plane soars across the Ohio River.
Capt. Steve England, observer, said the team takes the plane out to practice what their profile will be for the big day. Next, they'll repeat it with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for final approval before practicing again next Thursday before Saturday's show.
"From a pilot's perspective, it's a huge honor," England said. "It's a major airshow. Even when I was in the Air Force, it was one that was looked at to go fly."
This will be the first airshow for First Officer Shelia Hyde, who said she's excited for the big day.
"And it's Thunder Over Louisville, so it's huge," Hyde said. "It's a great opportunity, I'm excited."
While the crew didn't share exactly what they plan to do for their flight, they did say they plan to extend the landing gear and flaps as well as a low pass-over.
Capt. Ken Kirk said the smaller planes in the airshow will look like they're going a lot faster than the UPS cargo plane because of its volume, but said the plane will actually be going the same speed.
"I think this airplane, in particular, what sets it apart are the winglets, and I think when it comes through the air and they see those, it looks very, very cool," John Green, aircraft mechanic, said. "Something similar to a fighter but not. It sort of reminds you of like an eagle."
The crew said they're honored to be able to pay homage to the Air Force during the show.
"To honor the Air Force on its 75th anniversary, for us to be part of that, for the entire crew to be part of that, from the maintenance to our safety observers to be part of that, it's quite an honor for us," Kirk said.
The airshow will take to the skies before Thunder on Saturday, April 23.
