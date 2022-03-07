LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's another sure sign that the Kentucky Derby is right around the corner, Pegasus Pins are now available across Louisville.
The Kentucky Derby Festival is celebrating the 50th edition of the iconic pins this year. The first pin was made in 1973.
Pegasus Pins can be purchased at grocery stores, gas stations, banks and other retailers in the area for $6. They can also be purchased at KDF events for $7.
The Kentucky Derby Festival is also giving away 10 grand prizes over an eight-week period. Any 2022 Pegasus Pin can win, it just needs to be registered online. To register a Pegasus Pin, click here.
For a list of places where you can buy a pin, or to purchase one online, click here.
