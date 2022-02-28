LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The return of the Kentucky Derby Festival is almost here.
The 2022 Derby Festival will be back to in-person events this year and tickets for the events go on sale March 1.
Tickets will be available online starting at 10 a.m. and officials are encouraging fans to purchase them early.
“We are excited to return to live and in-person events this spring and celebrate our favorite traditions together again,” Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO, said in a news release. “Our ticketed events tend to sell out quickly, so we encourage fans to purchase their tickets soon, so they don’t miss out.”
Events that tickets will be made available tomorrow for:
- Macy’s Presents the Spring Fashion Show on March 31
- The Fillies Derby Ball Presented by Dillard’s and Total Wine & More on April 9
- Republic Bank Bourbonville on April 14
- They’re Off! Luncheon on April 22
- Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party Presented by Number JUAN Tequila on April 23
- Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade on May 1
- Great Steamboat Race Trial Presented by Trilogy Health Services on May 2
- Kentucky Proud WineFest on May 3
- Liberty Financial Great Steamboat Race on May 4
The 2022 Royal Court was introduced last week and the marathon medal was revealed recently as well.
The theme of the Pegasus Parade is "Loving Louisville" and the Pegasus Pin will honor the 50th anniversary of the Ky. Derby Festival fundraiser.
