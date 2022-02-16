LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This year's Kentucky Derby Festival marathon promises a smooth finish.
KDF unveiled the medals for the 2022, mini, relay and marathon Wednesday. This year's medals, which feature a copper material and barrel design, aim to "capture the essence of Kentucky's bourbon heritage."
Organizers said this year's race will return to a "more traditional" version for the 26.2-mile Marathon and 13.1-mile miniMarathon, which will be held April 30.
This year, the miniMarathon will start on Main Street at Louisville Slugger Field, go through Churchill Downs and finish at Lynn Family Stadium in Butchertown.
The marathon will follow the same course but split at the 12.5-mile mark, organizers said, continuing onto the Big Four Bridge into Jeffersonville, Indiana, and onto a route along the Ohio River Greenway. It will also end at Lynn Family Stadium.
To register for the spring races, click here.
Related Stories:
- Organizers unveil course map for 2022 KDF Marathon, miniMarathon
- Training begins Saturday for Kentucky Derby Festival marathon, mini marathon
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.