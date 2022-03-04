LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is ready to return in full force after two years of no crowds.
WDRB photojournalist Tom Round spoke with KDF officials weeks before events begin.
Matt Gibson, president and CEO of KDF, hasn't had a traditional schedule of events in his first two years in the role.
"The thing we are most excited about is being back," Gibson said. "We were 34 days out of the 2020 festival when it all fell apart."
The festival started with just one event, the Pegasus Parade. It's grown to more than 70 events, offering a little something for everyone, according to KDF spokesperson Aimee Boyd.
"When we paused everything in 2020, our goal was we were going to be here for the community when we all get through this," Boyd said.
Thunder Over Louisville, KDF's biggest event, is 50 days away.
Officials said they've learned about what's offered during the weeks leading up to the Kentucky Derby. Events are now spread out into the entire month of April instead of just the two weeks leading up to the horse race.
"Regardless of when we do it, people will want to come out," Gibson said. "That's what 2021 showed us."
The 2022 Pegasus Pin design honors the 50th anniversary of the annual festival. The pins initially started in 1973 as a promotional item to spread awareness about KDF.
Thunder Over Louisville is returning to the riverfront on Saturday, April 23. The Pegasus Parade is going back to its traditional route on Broadway, but it will now be held on the Sunday before Derby.
"We want everybody to be able to celebrate with us," Boyd said.
To view the event schedule, click here.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky Derby Festival returns to in-person events in 2022
- Theme for Thunder Over Louisville unveiled with plans for in-person festival events
- Southern Indiana first responders meet behind closed doors to plan for Thunder Over Louisville
- 2022 Pegasus Pin design honors 50th anniversary of the Ky. Derby Festival fundraiser
- Kentucky Derby Festival unveils "loving" theme for 2022 Pegasus Parade
- Kentucky Derby 148 is 100 days away with plans moving ahead for a return to 'normal'
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.