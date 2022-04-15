LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival announced its lineup Friday for the 2022 Thunder Over Louisville air show.
The air show takes place on Saturday, April 23, and will be immediately followed by the annual Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show.
The air show will feature performances by aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy and the Kentucky Air National Guard.
The lineup is subject to change, even up to the date of the show. The full lineup as of April 15, is listed below, in alphabetical order:
- 123rd Special Tactics Squadron Parachute Team (Louisville ANG Base, KY)
- A-1 Skyraider (Warbird Heritage Foundation, Waukegan, IL)
- A-10C Thunderbolt II "Warthog" (107th FS, Selfridge ANG, MI)
- AC-130J Gunship (1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, FL)
- Acemaker Airshows (T-33 Demo)
- B-2 Spirit (13th Bomb Squadron, Whiteman, MO)
- B-24 Liberator ("Diamond Lil," Commemorative Air Force, Ft. Worth, TX)
- B-25 Mitchell ("Show Me," Commemorative Air Force, Missouri Wing)
- B-29 Superfortress ("FiFi," Commemorative Air Force, Ft. Worth TX)
- B-52 Stratofortress (93rd Bomb Squadron, Barksdale AFB, LA)
- World War Two Victory Formation (B-25, B-24, B-29 and P-51D)
- Boeing 767, UPS Airlines (Louisville IAP, KY)
- C-130J Super Hercules (Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville ANG Base KY)
- C-17 Globemaster III (437th Airlift Wing, Charleston AFB, SC)
- Carbon Cub Float Plane (Bowman Field, Louisville, KY)
- CH-53 Sea Stallion (Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14, Norfolk, NAS)
- Coleman Aerobatics (Taylorcraft, Bowman Field, Louisville, KY)
- CV-22 Osprey (Marine Tilt Rotor Squadron 204, New River, NC)
- F-15E Strike Eagle (4th Fighter Squadron, Seymour-Johnson AFB, NC)
- F-16 Viper (112th Fighter Squadron, Toledo OH)
- F-16 Viper (176th Fighter Squadron, Madison, WI)
- F-86 Sabre Demo (Warbird Heritage Foundation, Waukegan, IL)
- F-100 Super Sabre Demo (Ft. Wayne, IN)
- Growler Demonstration Team, E/F-18G Growler (Electronic Attack Squadron 129, Whidbey Island NAS)
- US Navy Legacy Flight (E/A-18G/F4U Corsair)
- KC-46 Pegasus (305th Air Mobility Wing, McGuire AFB, NJ)
- KC-135 Stratotanker (72nd Aerial Refueling Squadron, Grissom Air Reserve Base, IN)
- P-51D Aerobatics ("Swamp Fox," Concorde, NC)
- Raptor Demonstration Team, F-22 Raptor (1st Fighter Wing, Langley AFB, VA)
- USAF Heritage Flight (F-22/P-51D Formation)
- T-38 Talon (9th Reconnaissance Squadron, Beale AFB, CA)
- UH-60 Blackhawk (8th Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, Ft. Knox KY)
- Younkin Airshows (Twin Beech Aerobatics Demo)
