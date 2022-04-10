LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen was crowned at the Galt House Hotel on Saturday night.
Louisville resident Nancy Ngo was chosen via the traditional spin of the wheel out of five women at the Fillies Derby Ball.
Ngo, 23, is a graduate student at University of Louisville studying public health who has earned departmental honors in the psychology department for the successful defense of her thesis.
The other members on the royal court include Louisville residents Jimi Porter and Sarah Rhodes, Campbellsville native Molly Sullivan and Butler resident Haven Wolfe.
The court is chosen each year from a pool of approximately 100 applicants to represent the Kentucky Derby Festival and attend nearly all of the festival's events.
Former Derby Festival Queens include Kentucky's first female governor, Martha Layne Collins, and the first female pilot to fly for United Airlines, Gail Gorski.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.