LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville set off for its first cruise of the 2022 season on Saturday night.
The Belle headed out on the Ohio River at 8 p.m. for a sunset cruise. On board, guests could enjoy a cocktail and music while on the boat ride.
Officials with the Belle of Louisville Riverboats said Louisville residents can get 10% off tickets when booking online by using promo code VILLE.
The Belle has several spring events coming up, including discounted Harbor History Cruises for $5 during spring break between April 2-10. Kids age 4 and under get in for free.
The riverboat will also host a Thunder Over Louisville dockside event on Saturday, April 23 from 3-10 p.m. It also serves as a fundraiser for the Riverboats. Tickets cost $135 each, but kids age 4 and under get in for free.
To purchase tickets for any of these events, or any other cruise, click here.
