LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival's FamFest is set to happen this Friday in New Albany.
The family-friendly event sponsored by Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and 102.3 Jack FM celebrates the Festival favorites, and features inflatables, mini golf, face painting and more.
It's scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 8. FamFest is usually held at the Riverfront Amphitheatre, but with inclement weather in the forecast officials have moved the majority of activities indoors to the Floyd County YMCA at 33 State Street.
The first 1,000 attendees will receive a free custom Pegasus Pin.
Admission is free and includes the following:
- Kentucky Derby Festival-themed Arts & Crafts
- Bubble Bug
- Face Painting
- Interactive Displays
- Playground Inflatables
- Samtec MakerMobile
- Food
- Autographs with the 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court
- Miniature Golf
FamFest had to be cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and it was delayed until June in 2021.
