LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer made his annual Kentucky Derby wager with Kent Guinn, the mayor of Ocala, Florida, for the eighth year.
Fischer picked Bowling Green-raised Epicenter, who will break from post three.
"Epicenter is owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds, trained by the all-time winningest trainer in North America who has yet to see a Kentucky Derby victory," Fischer said in a news release Wednesday. "I'm hopeful Steve Asmussen will be present in the Winner's Circle alongside Epicenter to experience a full-circle moment in his career with a Kentucky thoroughbred."
Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn picked Simplification, a Florida-bred horse who will break from post 13.
"This year's contenders in the Kentucky Derby are an exceptional group of horses and I am proud to have selected the Florida-bred horse known as Simplification," Guinn said in a news release Wednesday. "With a promising start in the racing community, I am hopeful this horse will claim victory in the Derby and end the losing streak between Mayor Fischer and myself. Over the years we have developed a friendly, but spirited rivalry between our two cities, with each of us watching with anticipation to see if this will be the year we come out on top. Win or lose, as Mayor I am proud to represent the Horse Capital of the World®, Ocala, Florida; a city rich with our own equine history and champion spirit."
On the line is a bottle of Woodford Reserve and a bottle of Stonestreet Estate Vineyards wine.
"The Derby is steeped in tradition, and the friendly wager between Louisville and Ocala has become a part of that excitement," Fischer said. "This is my last Derby as Mayor, and it's been an honor to watch our city beam with vibrance through the thousands of visitors we welcome each year for the most exciting two minutes in sports. And as the home of Bourbonism, we hope to welcome visitors, including Mayor Guinn, back to the bourbon epicenter of the world even after the winner has crossed the finish line."
