LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby season is coming to a close, and while many describe this time as the "most exciting," for some, it's also the "busiest."
"It really does take year round — and sometimes even longer than a year — putting together our events every year," said Aimee Boyd, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF).
University of Louisville marching band at the Pegasus Parade
University of Louisville marching band at the Pegasus Parade.
Ethan the Dog at the Pegasus Parade
Ethan the Dog at the Pegasus Parade.
KDF princess waves to crowd during parade
A Kentucky Derby Festival princess waves to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade.
Spectators watch parade from bleachers
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Gov. Andy Beshear waves at the Pegasus Parade
Gov. Andy Beshear waves at the Pegasus Parade.
Semple Star Steppers at Pegasus Parade
Semple Star Steppers at 2022 Pegasus Parade.
Mayor Greg Fischer at the Pegasus Parade
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at the Pegasus Parade.
U of L student athletes at the Pegasus Parade
Student athletes from the University of Louisville wave to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy rides motorcycle
A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office rides a motorcycle at the Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Hwang's Martial Arts at 2022 Pegasus Parade
Hwang's Martial Arts at 2022 Pegasus Parade.
Derbi Citi Royalties Divas waves the crowd
Derbi Citi Royalties Divas wave to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade.
Crowd watches the 2022 Pegasus Parade
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Parade float the 2022 Pegasus Parade
Parade float the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
People watch the 2022 Pegasus Parade
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Woman waves to the crowd at the 2022 Pegasus Parade
A marcher at the 2022 Pegasus Parade waves to the crowd.
Pegasus Parade 2022
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Baby waves during Pegasus Parade
A baby waves during the Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Bellarmine men's basketball team at Pegasus Parade
Bellarmine men's basketball team at Pegasus Parade.
Ethan the Dog at the Pegasus Parade
Ethan the Dog at the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
KDF princess waves to crowd
A Kentucky Derby Festival princess waves to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade.
Crowd waves to marchers at the Pegasus Parade
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Louisville Skaters United at Pegasus Parade
Louisville Skaters United perform at the Pegasus Parade.
Child carried across Broadway during Pegasus Parade
A small child is carried across Broadway during the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
University of Louisville marching band at the Pegasus Parade.
University of Louisville marching band at the Pegasus Parade.
Woman riding a horse waves to crowd at Pegasus Parade
American Side Saddle Association at the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
Mykasa Robinson, UofL student athletes at Pegasus Parade
U of L women's basketball player Mykasa Robinson, center, waves to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade.
Mayor Greg Fischer at the Pegasus Parade
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at the Pegasus Parade.
People watch the 2022 Pegasus Parade
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Gov. Andy Beshear at the Pegasus Parade
Gov. Andy Beshear waves at the Pegasus Parade.
University of Louisville marching band at the Pegasus Parade
University of Louisville marching band at the Pegasus Parade.
Virginia Moore at the Pegasus Parade
Virginia Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, waves to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade.
JCPS Justice Now at the Pegasus Parade
City of St. Matthews - JCPS Justice Now march at the Pegasus Parade.
Flags at Pegasus Parade 2022
U.S. and state of Kentucky flag are carried during the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
Gov. Andy Beshear waves at the Pegasus Parade.
Gov. Andy Beshear waves at the Pegasus Parade.
People watch the 2022 Pegasus Parade
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Simmons College marching band at 2022 Pegasus Parade
Simmons College marching band performs at the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
American Side Saddle Association at Pegasus Parade
American Sidesaddle Association at the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
Marcher at 2022 Pegasus Parade
A marcher performs during the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
American Sidesaddle Association at the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
American Sidesaddle Association at the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
Soljettes Dance Company at Pegasus Parade
A member of the Soljettes Dance Company waves to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade.
Bellarmine men's basketball team at Pegasus Parade
Bellarmine men's basketball team at Pegasus Parade.
Hwang's Martial Arts at 2022 Pegasus Parade
Hwang's Martial Arts at 2022 Pegasus Parade.
Woman takes cell phone video at Pegasus Parade
People line Broadway for the 2022 Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Spectator films Pegasus Parade
A spectator records the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
Semple Star Steppers at Pegasus Parade
Semple Star Steppers at Pegasus Parade.
Bellarmine men's basketball team at Pegasus Parade
Bellarmine men's basketball team at Pegasus Parade
Norton Healthcare at Pegasus Parade
Norton Healthcare at Pegasus Parade.
Kosair Shriners at Pegasus Parade
Kosair Shriners at Pegasus Parade.
LMPD at 2022 Pegasus Parade
An LMPD officers waves to the crowd at the Pegasus Parade on May 1, 2022.
Pegasus Parade float
A float at the 2022 Pegasus Parade.
Boy waves during 2022 Pegasus Parade
A boy waves to people at the Pegasus Parade.
University of Louisville marching band at the Pegasus Parade
University of Louisville marching band at the Pegasus Parade.
This year's festival isn't quite over just yet. There's still one more event to go and the grand prize giveaway from the Pegasus Pins. But soon enough, it'll be time to plan events for next year like Thunder Over Louisville, the marathon and parades.
"Our committees will already start talking about plans, locations, dates and stuff for 2023 in the next few weeks," Boyd said.
The economic impact for this Derby season is estimated at $400 million, and while all the numbers aren't back yet, hotel occupancy is expected to push past 90% for the city and even higher for downtown locations.
Downtown Louisville, May 10, 2022
"The entire hospitality industry truly does seem to be humming along again," said Stacey Yates, vice president of marketing and communications for Louisville Tourism.
Local businesses also felt the welcomed boost from crowds returning for a Derby with no restrictions and full capacity seating.
"In the winter months, it's like crickets around here sometimes. And the Derby always brings us out of that winter doldrum," said Jason Shepherd, who owns J Shepherd cigar shop on Bardstown Road. "But we haven't had that for the past couple of years, so this was a nice shot in the arm, and I'm glad to have it back."
Many of the boxes on his shelves are now empty, a sign of a successful Derby season.
"I am exhausted," he said. "You caught me in re-stocking mode, but I'm happy to do it."
Right now, Shepherd is checking inventory. He said he'll start planning for Derby 149 at least six months out, especially booking things like cigar rollers to have enough help for the rush.
KDF will also soon be making plans, hoping to release some event dates by the summer looking ahead to the next Derby season.
"We couldn't have asked for a better comeback — a better return — for all of our favorite traditions," Boyd said.
