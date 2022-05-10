LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby season is coming to a close, and while many describe this time as the "most exciting," for some, it's also the "busiest."

"It really does take year round — and sometimes even longer than a year — putting together our events every year," said Aimee Boyd, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF). 

This year's festival isn't quite over just yet. There's still one more event to go and the grand prize giveaway from the Pegasus Pins. But soon enough, it'll be time to plan events for next year like Thunder Over Louisville, the marathon and parades. 

"Our committees will already start talking about plans, locations, dates and stuff for 2023 in the next few weeks," Boyd said. 

The economic impact for this Derby season is estimated at $400 million, and while all the numbers aren't back yet, hotel occupancy is expected to push past 90% for the city and even higher for downtown locations.

"The entire hospitality industry truly does seem to be humming along again," said Stacey Yates, vice president of marketing and communications for Louisville Tourism. 

Local businesses also felt the welcomed boost from crowds returning for a Derby with no restrictions and full capacity seating. 

"In the winter months, it's like crickets around here sometimes. And the Derby always brings us out of that winter doldrum," said Jason Shepherd, who owns J Shepherd cigar shop on Bardstown Road. "But we haven't had that for the past couple of years, so this was a nice shot in the arm, and I'm glad to have it back."

Many of the boxes on his shelves are now empty, a sign of a successful Derby season. 

"I am exhausted," he said. "You caught me in re-stocking mode, but I'm happy to do it."

Right now, Shepherd is checking inventory. He said he'll start planning for Derby 149 at least six months out, especially booking things like cigar rollers to have enough help for the rush.

KDF will also soon be making plans, hoping to release some event dates by the summer looking ahead to the next Derby season.

"We couldn't have asked for a better comeback — a better return — for all of our favorite traditions," Boyd said.

