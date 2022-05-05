LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're making plans to go to Churchill Downs, make sure you know how you're getting there for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.
Before placing bets at the track, guests headed to see the Twin Spires are hoping to find some luck with the best parking spot possible. It's a big weekend in Louisville, and outside the track Thursday, car after car lined neighborhood streets around the track. Some homeowners are turning their front yards into parking lots and paychecks. Be prepared to pay the asking price, which can vary.
The venue, of course, has on-site spots, but those passes had to be reserved in advance and the deadline to get them has passed.
We are taking a “road trip” today around Churchill Downs to see where people are parking for Thurby/Oaks/Derby. Lots of people parking cars on the street right now. @WDRBNewspic.twitter.com/1RgxhBAnzk
Down the road at the Kentucky Exposition Center, shuttles were running to and from Churchill Downs on Thurby Day, but for Oaks and Derby, guests will need pre-purchased passes to park there and shuttle over.
If you're willing to walk, Cardinal Stadium could be the winning pick for a spot. Thurby, Oaks and Derby guests can park vehicles there starting at $30 per car.
Using Uber or Lyft? Don't expect to be dropped off at the front gates. Those rideshares will take guests to Cardinal Stadium's Bronze lot.
That's also the drop-off site for hotel shuttles, so expect to put a few steps in to get over to the track.
1 of 17
2022 Thurby at Churchill Downs
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
2022 Thurby at Churchill Downs
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
2022 Thurby at Churchill Downs
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
2022 Thurby at Churchill Downs
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
2022 Thurby at Churchill Downs
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
2022 Thurby at Churchill Downs
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
2022 Thurby at Churchill Downs
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
2022 Thurby at Churchill Downs
On Louisville's day at the track, large crowds descended Thursday on Churchill Downs dressed in their best. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
2022 Thurby at Churchill Downs - Prep for Nathaniel Rateliff Thurby concert
Preparations for a concert by Nathaniel Rateliff in the Churchill Downs infield on Thurby 2022. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
2022 Thurby at Churchill Downs - Prep for Nathaniel Rateliff Thurby concert
Preparations for a concert by Nathaniel Rateliff in the Churchill Downs infield on Thurby 2022. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
Attendees of the 2022 Thurby pose for the Classic 'Churchill Downs' picture
Attendees of the 2022 Thurby pose for the Classic 'Churchill Downs' picture. (Image by: Dalton Godbey)
A Kentucky Thurby beverage, courtesy of Old Forester
A Kentucky Thurby beverage, courtesy of Old Forester. (Image taken Thursday, May 5, 2022, by Dalton Godbey)
A Kentucky Thurby beverage, courtesy of Old Forester
A Kentucky Thurby beverage, courtesy of Old Forester. (Image taken Thursday, May 5, 2022, by Dalton Godbey)
2022 Thurby at Churchill Downs
The Longines clock at the Paddock at Churchill Downs on Thurby. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
2022 Thurby at Churchill Downs
Bandolier Tom poses for a picture at Churchill Downs on Thurby. May 5, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
CHURCHILL DOWNS - THURBY 5-5-2022 5.jpg
2022 Thurby at Churchill Downs
CHURCHILL DOWNS - THURBY PARKING 5-5-2022 1.jpg
2022 Thurby at Churchill Downs
To be dropped off close to the action at Churchill Downs you need a pre-purchased pass for the Derby Drop-off Zone between Queen and Thornberry Avenues. Those passes are pricey. For Thurby, it is $60 per car. For Oaks and Derby, a two-day pass jumps to $100. Be warned that the pass also has to be surrendered once someone has been dropped off.
Public transportation is also an option. TARC has a modified schedule for Thurby, Oaks and Derby. Visit www.RideTarc.org for the best route information.
If you've considered renting a scooter, that's not the best option. Scooters are not allowed on Churchill Downs' property, and roadways around the track are restricted.
Watch for road closings around the track and for some streets to restrict traffic to one direction. Traffic will also be restricted along Central Avenue, from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street, starting at 8 a.m. on both Oaks and Derby Days. For a list of those street closures, click here.