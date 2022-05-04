LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fun at Churchill Downs is just beginning this week — but there are some things to keep in mind before you enter the starting gates.
The journey to Churchill Downs for many begins at the Kentucky Expo Center parking lot, where the line looks daunting, but moves quickly for the free shuttle.
After arriving at 12:25, WDRB News Crews made it from the back of the line to inside the bus within 15 minutes. Soon after, the track was within sight.
Once you make it to the front entrance, you've got to get through security first — and there's a long listed of prohibited items, including a bag bigger than the blue square and no open drinks. The pocket knives, mace and a taste of Kentucky have to stay at the gate too.
"It's a decent crowd out here for a Wednesday before Thurby, but the weather's holding off so it's a great time to come out to the track," Brad Carucci, who is from Ohio, said.
And there's another unwritten rule at Churchill: hats.
"Celebrate, relax, unwind," Tammy Ackerson, a nurse at Norton Healthcare, said. "And you can't come unless you have a fascinator. Yes, you have to have a hat."
With rain in the forecast this week, don't forget that umbrellas aren't allowed inside the track. Be sure to pack a poncho or a raincoat instead.
"It's an experience for sure," Dorian Brown said. "I've never seen anything like this."
The next few days at Churchill Downs will get even more crowded — with one of the biggest parties over the weekend happening in the infield. A new change this year is fans who bought infield tickets won't have access to the racetrack's paddock.
But on Thurby, anyone with a ticket can go to the infield, where Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats will be performing.
One last rule: make sure you find a way back to your car or safely back home.
Several other items are also not allowed at Churchill Downs this week. To view the full list, click here.
