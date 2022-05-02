LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two musicians will take the spotlight at the Churchill Downs before this year's Kentucky Derby.

In a news release Monday, the track announced that Louisville native and Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow will have the honor of commanding the Kentucky Derby jockeys to mount their horses as the announcer for this year's Riders Up. Harlow was supposed to have the honor last year but was replaced at the last minute by Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

Churchill Downs said country music's Brittney Spencer will sing the National Anthem on Saturday.

"As an incredible rising talent breaking through in country music right now, we cannot wait to amplify her voice on the Kentucky Derby stage and hear her rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner," Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, in a statement.

Spencer is a Baltimore native named by People Magazine to its "Hollywood One to Watch" list. Her critically acclaimed single "Sober & Skinny" has earned her praise and a chance to open for a variety of music tours this coming year including Willie Nelson, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile and more.

Churchill Downs said it expects an estimated 150,000 people at Kentucky Derby 148. The "Star Spangled Banner" will be performed just after 5 p.m. during the national network broadcast.

