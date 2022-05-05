LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saffie Joseph, Jr. is just 35 years old, but he's already making a name for himself as a Derby-level trainer. The native of Barbados is returning to the Kentucky Derby for the second time in two years, this time with Florida Derby winner White Abarrio.
"Classwise, he's up there with any of them, in my opinion. Obviously, they're going a mile-and-a-quarter for the first time, and we think he'll get the distance. You never know 'til they do it," Joseph said.
Churchill Downs is the site of White Abarrio's only loss: a third-place finish in the Kentucky Jockey Club as a two-year-old. Joseph says his gray has grown, quite literally, since his 2021 campaign.
"From a physical standpoint, he's gotten taller and he's put on weight. He's maturing and that's what you want horses to do from two to three. You want them to fill out physically and he has been doing that."
This is the first real Derby experience for Joseph, who trained 8th-place finisher NY Traffic in the 2020 Derby, which was held in September in a nearly empty Churchill Downs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, there are no restrictions and plenty of Derby week activity on the backside.
"It's electrifying. It makes you want to be back here every year. Hopefully we do have horses each year to come back here."
White Abarrio is 10-1 on the morning line odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby 148.
