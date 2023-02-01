LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thurby may be fun, but 502 Tuesday is the new day for locals for Derby week.
In a release, Churchill Downs announced plans for the start of the Spring Meet that includes 502's Day, which promises $5 admission and a day "dedicated to the 502 with the best of Louisville on full display."
Champions Day on Wednesday will be dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown run.
Tickets for Kentucky Derby Week and the 44-day Spring Meet at Churchill Downs are set to go on sale at noon on Thursday, Feb. 2.
The spring meet spans for nine weeks from April 29 to July 3.
Churchill Downs will host several special events during Kentucky Derby Week, including:
Opening Night - Saturday, April 29 - Races are held during the evening with horses running under the lights
Dawn at the Downs - Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1 - Guests can watch horses train while eating a buffet breakfast in the Stakes Room or Millionaires Row
502's Day - Tuesday, May 2 - General admission is just $5 and the "day is dedicated to the 502 with the best of Louisville on full display"
Champions Day: Secretariat's 50th Anniversary Celebration - Wednesday, May 3 - Commemorating Secretariat's Triple Crown with a limited edition print giveaway, select premium dining tickets are available
Thurby - Thursday, May 4 - Live music near the Paddock, premium dining tickets are available for the 10th edition of Thurby.
Taste of Derby - Thursday, May 4 - A culinary experience with nationally-renowned chefs at the Kentucky International Convention Center
After Derby week, the Spring Meet continues through July. Twilight Thursdays featuring $2 beer, live music and food trucks take place every Thursday from May 11 to June 29. Downs After Dark is being held Saturday, June 17.
Kentucky Derby 149 is set for May 6, 2023. To purchase your tickets, click here.