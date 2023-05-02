LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend is expected to be the biggest of the year for Louisville's airport as thousands of people come to town for the Kentucky Derby.
That means increased security for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, where TSA officials said they’re going to have all hands on deck this weekend.
Even compared to high-impact holiday travel times like Thanksgiving and Christmas, Derby weekend brings the most air travelers year at Louisville's airport per year. Airport officials to break records this year and this weekend.
For reference, more than 16,000 traveled through Louisville for Derby last year. This year, they’re expecting more than 18,000 to travel through.
All TSA lanes will be open. They'll also be using K-9s to help expedite security lines.
The busiest days will be the Sunday and Monday after Derby, so travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure time to get through the airport parking, traffic and security to ensure that you board your plane on time.
With so many travelers, you want to make sure your friends and family are not trying to bring prohibited items through TSA.
"Coming through Kentucky Derby Sunday or day after Derby is our busiest day of the year by far," said Andrew Wyman, a supervisor for TSA. "You're gonna want to make sure you show up early. Bringing some of these things through right here is gonna slow down the time it takes you to get through the checkpoint."
Those items include the popular Kentucky Derby and Louisville souvenir bourbons. Help your friends and family members remember to put that specialty bourbon in checked bags, along with any other prohibited items including knives, toothpaste and aerosol cans.
If you don't budget enough time to go back and check the bourbon in a checked bag, TSA could ask you to surrender that bourbon.
For a complete list of prohibited items, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.