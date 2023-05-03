LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth year in a row, the Belle of Louisville has claimed the Silver Antlers by winning the Great Steamboat Race.
The Great Steamboat Race began in 1963 as part of the Kentucky Derby Festival. The Belle of Louisville raced against the Belle of Cincinnati and the American Countess on Wednesday night.
Hundreds of people got on the Belle of Louisville to experience the 60th anniversary of the Great Steamboat Race and to enjoy the gorgeous views. The line onto the Belle of Louisville was the length of the entire steam boat.
"You're riding a true sternwheeler, Kentucky tradition. It's a fun day on the river on the Belle of Louisville," Jeff Merman said.
Merman brought his family and was the first person in line.
"The music is great. The ride, winning, the bourbon, and the little pin that they give you. It's just awesome," Merman said.
The 14-mile course on the Ohio River lasted for two hours. Dawn Schramm has rode the Belle of Louisville, during every race, since 2015.
"It's like the comradery, being here with friends. They're like family," Schramm said.
Throughout the evening, people waved to others on the bridge above them and on the steamboats beside them. The Belle of Louisville was competing for bragging rights against the Belle of Cincinnati, along with the American Countess.
"I'm rooting for the Belle," Michelle Muhammad, who rode the Belle of Louisville with a Gold Pegasus Pin said. Muhammad's gold pin makes her eligible for the 2023 gold winner grand prize of $20,000.
A lot of people were from the Louisville-area, like Muhammad, but some people were visiting from Dallas, Texas, and others from Raleigh, North Carolina. Genevieve Mulkins lives in Louisville, but she brought her family members, Mark Smith, Anne Smith, and Kayla Smith, who are visiting from North Carolina.
"I'm just glad that they are here. This is their bucket list. I am just glad we get to help them experience it," Genevieve Mulkins said.
"It's been really fun so far. It's neat to see all the people. I understand that we are going to win. I put a lot of money on this race, so here's to the winnings," Zach Smith said.
Darrin Geringer came all the way from Wyoming with his wife Candy. It was his first steamboat ride and it will be his first horse race.
"Might as well start one on the top! This is so much fun. This is so much more than we anticipated. This is awesome," Geringer said.
Belle of Louisville Captain Mark Doty said he never had a winning strategy. He said his priority was to keep everyone safe. He loved seeing so many familiar faces.
"I know they love it, because they come on this boat and the bar is wide open," Doty said.
For Kelsey Drake, the trip down the river was a reunion with her friends.
"We follow each other on social media [Dawn Schramm], but this is the one time of the year that we know we will see each other. Just spending time with friends is awesome and we got beautiful weather this year," Kelsey Drake said.
The night ended with a lot of bourbon, lemonade, and strawberries, all leading up to the greatest two minutes in sports.
The steamboats raced from the Clark Memorial Bridge to the Lewis and Clark and back.
Last year, the Belle of Louisville won the race despite finishing last because it was the only "authentic" steamboat to cross the finish line.
For a list of each year's Great Steamboat Race winners, click here.
The @KyDerbyFestival’s Great Steamboat Race takes off in about an hour and a half! I’ll be on the Belle of Louisville with Josh Horton! Tune in at 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11pm on @WDRBNews 🐎🌹🚢 pic.twitter.com/bRV5Zw5K2V— Molly Jett (@MolJett) May 3, 2023
