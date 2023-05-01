LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is preparing to take on the Belle of Cincinnati and the American Countess in the Great Steamboat Race.
The annual boat race on the Ohio River is being held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. It's a 14-mile course on the river that starts and ends at Clark Memorial Bridge near downtown Louisville.
The winner takes home the Silver Antlers. The Belle of Louisville won last year's contest.
"I just plan on keeping 200 pounds of steam on the boiler, throttle wide open and return back to the wharf safely," said Mark Doty, captain of steamboat. "And make sure the passengers have a good time. Now if we win, that means that the shenanigans that the other two captains tried to pull off failed as usual."
According to a news release, each boat will be assigned two judges and there is an overall event judge.
The historic steamboat in Louisville also released its official bourbon cocktail on Monday. It's called the 6-0 to honor 60 years of the race. It's made with crushed strawberry, lemonade and Brough Brothers bourbon.
"It's a fantastic drink that we think the guests will enjoy this year," Victor Yarbrough, CEO of Brough Brothers Distillery, said in a news release.
The race lasts about two hours. Boarding for the race goes from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
