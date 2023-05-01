LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a treat to go inside Kern's Kitchen, Louisville's sweet-smelling factory that is home of the Derby Pie.
The Derby pie's history dates back to 1953 for Walter and Leaudra Kern. Their grandson, Alan Rupp, is carrying on the family tradition. The Kerns created the very first Derby Pie in 1954 at the Melrose Inn in Prospect.
"They moved to Louisville to help mom with her first child. That's me," Rupp said of his grandparents. "They wanted to develop something that was there touch, the specialty item for the restaurant. Then, they sat around with some friends and put names in a hat, and Derby Pie was pulled out."
In 1960, more than 1,000 pies were sold. By 2005, more than 100,000 pies were sold.
And now, Rupp — who got his start in the family business in 1973 — said they do about 1,400 pies. He said people love Derby Pies for a number of reasons, everything made by hand, small batches at a time with a crust that is pressed, filled and baked.
"You've got creaminess of the chocolate, the crunchiness of the nuts ... you've got a lot of things that really pop and we strongly suggest oven warm," Rupp said.
With an oven ready every 22 minutes, Rupp said the Derby Pies are cooled and packed and ready to ship across the country.
They call it a slice of Kentucky history. All the magic of mixing the ingredients of for Derby Pie happens behind a closed curtain, since it's top secret. Production Manager Stephen Boardman only said he uses a lot of eggs.
Including family members, very few people know the highly guarded recipe, and Boardman is one of them.
"Family owned and operated since the beginning," said Boardman, who's working his first Derby season at Kern's Kitchen. "I think I'm No. 6. It's important to our state and our city, and I don't think it would be nearly as important if everyone knew how to make it."
Rupp said it's an honor that so many people think of the Kentucky Derby and then think of Derby Pie.
"Oh I'm proud," he said. "This ride we get every year ... it's exciting."
