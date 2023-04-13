LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Derby Eve event is sure to put on a "circus."
Steve Wilson and his wife Laura Lee Brown, founders of the 21C Museum Hotel will host "Steve's Derby Eve Drag Circus." The event will support the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky.
“At 21C, we want everyone who comes through our doors to feel welcome, inspired, and included,” Wilson said in a news release. “This will be a party that everyone can come and enjoy and will be filled with many surprises. You can support the drag community along with the LGBTQ community and current challenges they face, which are being threatened everyday by misinformation and antiquated laws."
Special guests include Antoni Porowski, a popular actor on Netflix's "Queer Eye," and well-known Southern drag queen Bella Duballe.
The Drag Circus will be on Derby Eve, May 5, starting at 9 p.m. at the 21C Museum and Hotel in NuLu. Tickets start at $350 per person, and can be purchased here.
