LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville's premier Derby Eve party — the Barnstable Brown Gala — went off for the 34th year on Friday.

Held at the $1.2 million Bonnycastle home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, the black-tie event is the most exclusive of Derby Eve parties. This year’s guest list included NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, actor Chris Pine and rapper Jack Harlow.

“There is nothing like it anywhere that you would go in the world,” production manager Brent Rogers told WDRB News earlier this week.

Proceeds from the party benefit the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Research Center at the University of Kentucky. To date, the gala has raised more than $17 million.

