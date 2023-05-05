LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville's premier Derby Eve party — the Barnstable Brown Gala — went off for the 34
th year on Friday.
Held at the $1.2 million Bonnycastle home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, the black-tie event is the most exclusive of Derby Eve parties. This year’s guest list included NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, actor Chris Pine and rapper Jack Harlow.
Jack Harlow arrives at the Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Peyton Manning on the red carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Patrick Mahomes on the red carpet. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
WDRB's Dominik Fuhrmann, Jonathan McEmber, Paige Thompson and Joel Schipper are dressed and ready to go as they wait for guests to arrive at the Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
WDRB's Joel Schipper talks to the Barnstable Brown Gala “ringmaster” Brent Rogers as set-up continues before the stars start arriving. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Fans waiting outside of the Barnstable Brown Gala hoping to see Jack Harlow. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Actor Ian Bohen from shows "Yellowstone" and "Teen Wolf" arrives at Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Brazilian Artist Romero Britto on the Barnstable Brown Gala red carpet. Britto has a piece up for auction tonight at the Gala. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Chris Barnstable Brown and his family walk the red carpet at the Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Former Red Sox player Pat Light on the Barnstable Brown Gala red carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Former NFL player Emmitt Smith at Barnstable Brown. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Hall of Fame football player Emmitt Smith talks to WDRB on the Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
2023 Barnstable Brown Gala Red Carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
2023 Barnstable Brown Gala Red Carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
2023 Barnstable Brown Gala Red Carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
2023 Barnstable Brown Gala Red Carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead on the 2023 Barnstable Brown Gala Red Carpet. Dannielynn is wearing a dress covered in images of her mother, Anna Nicole Smith. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Fox News Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier at the Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
County Music Singer Eddie Montgomery on the Barnstable Brown red carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Members of rap group Nappy Roots arrive at the 2023 Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Bon Jovi Guitarist Richie Sambora at Barnstable Brown. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Peyton Manning on the Barnstable Brown Gala red carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
NSYNC member Joey Fatone at the Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Boyz II Men on the Barnstable Brown red carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Bill Bellamy on the red carpet. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Smokey Robinson on the red carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Smokey Robinson at the Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Boyz II Men on the red carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Kay Adams on the red carpet. May 5, 202
3. (WDRB Photo)
Rachel Platten at the Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Jordan Smith on the red carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Travis Tritt at the Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Justin Hartley at the Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Jack Harlow arrives at the Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Taylor Rooks at Barnstable Brown. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Chris Pine at the Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Robert Pine on the red carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Chris Pine on the red carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Aaron Rodgers and several NFL players on the red carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Aaron Rodgers and several NFL players on the red carpet. May 5, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Randall Cobb at the Barnstable Brown Gala. May 5, 2023.
“There is nothing like it anywhere that you would go in the world,” production manager Brent Rogers told WDRB News earlier this week.
Proceeds from the party benefit the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Research Center at the University of Kentucky. To date, the gala has raised more than $17 million.
