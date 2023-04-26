LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The starting line for this Saturday's KDF miniMarathon and Marathon is being moved to avoid the scene of the April 10 shooting on Main Street.
The new starting line will be at Brook Street and Main Street, away from the original starting point, which was close to the Old National Bank in the Preston Pointe building. That's where five people were gunned down by a co-worker before the shooter was killed by an LMPD officer.
Organizers said the change is being made out of respect for the memorial outside the bank. The course will still take runners past the bank before they reach the finish line. KDF officials say the change has been certified, and the distance will be made up elsewhere on the course.
Both the mini and Marathon start simultaneously Saturday at 7 a.m. The finish line is near Lynn Family Stadium.
The courses for both distances are similar to the 2022 event. Runners will experience the sights of downtown Louisville, the historic Old Louisville neighborhood, Churchill Downs, and parts of the scenic Olmsted Park System. The route crosses the Big Four Bridge and continues on the scenic Ohio River Greenway on an out and back course before returning to the finish at Lynn Family Stadium.
Related Stories:
- Louisville doctors offer advice on preparing for Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon
- Kentucky Derby Festival unveils medals for minimarathon, Marathon races in April
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.