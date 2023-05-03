LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every year, tens of thousands of people from all over the world come to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby. This year is no different.
Greater Louisville Inc. said local businesses and attractions have been gearing up for months for the increase in tourism expected this week.
Hotel occupancy rates are at 96%. That's 4% higher than 2019 and sets a new record.
"An estimated $400 million of direct and indirect spend is infused into this community as a result of the Kentucky Derby," said Clark Welch, director of economic development for the Derby. "It really, outside of the holiday season, is probably the biggest economic driver for the region."
As many as 150,000 people are expected to attend the Run for the Roses on Saturday.
