LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival released plans for its annual balloon festival in April.
The Great BalloonFest, a two-day event, is scheduled for April 28-29. The festival is sponsored by L&N Federal Credit Union.
"The Great BalloonFest events are some of the Derby Festival’s longest running and most anticipated traditions every spring," said Matt Gibson, president and CEO of KDF.
Great BalloonFest schedule of events include:
- Great Balloon Rush-Hour Race on Friday, April 28 from Bowman Field at 7 a.m.
- Great Balloon Glow on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. at the Waterfront Park, with balloons lighting up at night time synchronized with a musical score
- Great Balloon Race on Saturday, April 29 at 7 a.m. from Bowman Field, dozens of balloons will take the skies during the race
According to a news release Wednesday, admission to the balloon events is free with a 2023 Pegasus Pin. The pins are $7 in advance at retail outlets and $10 at the entrance to events.
The first Great Balloon Race was held in 1973.
