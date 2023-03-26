LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fashion is already on display six weeks ahead of the Kentucky Derby.
The Kentucky Derby Museum hosted its annual Derby Hat Show on Sunday. It featured five milliners who are now part of the Derby Museum's official milliner program. They'll hold that title for the next year.
For some of the milliners, it's the first time they've been chosen for the program while others have been selected before. They have to meet a standard of quality to be picked.
Some of the milliners have created hats for Michelle Obama, Oprah and Madonna.
After a runway show, many of the hats were for sale.
"How often do you get to see a runway show then meet the person that designed everything and then buy from them and then get even more tips and ideas of, 'Okay, how do I put this together with my outfit, what colors, do I need to pullout when I get my dress or my suit or whatever it may be?'" said Katrina Helmer, Kentucky Derby Museum Communications Manager.
It was the first year that a fifth milliner was selected to take part in the event.
