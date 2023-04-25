LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Kentucky Derby a little over a week away, there will be countless parties and celebrations across Louisville, including some celebrating diversity.
A preview was held Tuesday at the Roots 101 African American Museum, highlighting some of the events planned for Derby Diversity Week.
This will be the sixth year for the week, with the theme of "Business by Day, Party by Night." The week is dedicated to showcasing minority-owned businesses, speakers, themes and special guests.
Some guests this year include National Women's Soccer League star and LGBTQ+ advocate, Joanna Lohman, Grammy Award-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox, and Real Housewives of Potomac's Charisse Jackson-Jordan.
The goal is to increase awareness around diversity and establish equity for all.
"We have business by day, where there are summit activities from panels to keynotes, to expo, to free opportunities for the public, programming as well as paid and then it is a party at night, so we say fest at night," said Tawana Bain, founder of Derby Diversity Week.
Some of the programming topics for the week include work force development, personal wellness and innovation.
Derby Diversity Week starts May 1 and runs through May 7. For more information and to purchase passes for the week's events, click here.
