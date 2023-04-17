LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors around Churchill Downs are preparing for the Kentucky Derby in hopes that the week-long party will support their local businesses.
The horse racing track in south Louisville has an annual impact on those who live nearby.
Tony Lechner opened Tickled Pink Memorabilia Mall on Taylor Boulevard more than 30 years ago. The retail shop is near Churchill Downs, and more importantly, a popular destination for shoppers.
"We just want people to love Louisville," Lechner said. "We have the most fabulous customers, and after 30 years, I feel comfortable coming here every day."
However, some people who live and work around the historic racetrack feel left out of the spring celebration. Ashley Dearinger works with an after-school program that serves neighborhood children in a space near Churchill Downs.
"They don't really know why the people are here, they don't understand what the fashion is, or why these people are in their neighborhood," Dearinger said.
Dearinger attended the Derby Our Way event on Monday night.
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell (D-15) led the event that brought together police, TARC officials, emergency workers and city officials to talk with neighbors about Derby week. Attendees learned about road closures, where to park and also how to bring the joy of race day back to south Louisville.
"We really want to make sure to put a spotlight on the neighborhoods surrounding it," Chappell said. "I really want to make sure that our neighbors are feeling empowered and engaged so that they can be part of community when it comes to Derby."
Dearinger was given a stack of tickets for 502 Tuesday, a local-themed event on the Tuesday of Derby week that will feature live music and discounted food and drink prices. Dearinger plans to pass out the tickets to parents of children in the education program.
