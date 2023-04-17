LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville isn't just the opening of the Kentucky Derby Festival. It's a community event, and community is exactly what Louisville needs.
Crews unpacked boxes and ran fiber cable up 24 stories inside Louisville's Galt House hotel Monday morning. The preparations to the Command Center point to a big weekend in the city.
"It's a living thing," producer Wayne Hettinger said about the ever-changing setup of Thunder's command center.
Audio and video monitors, along with cable and switchboard must all be assembled this week ahead of the show. It's a massive undertaking for the dozens of volunteers and workers who set the stage for the aircraft and fireworks that will likely go off without a hitch Saturday.
"There's a lot of hard labor, and they're not doing it because of the paycheck," Hettinger said.
The same can be said for the crews working to prepare Louisville's city streets and Waterfront Park, the prime viewing locations for the largest combined fireworks and airshow in the United States.
About a dozen workers assembled fences on the Great Lawn at Waterfrton Park Monday, where hundreds of thousands of people will choose to watch the magic this weekend.
"We've got fencing going in and we are hard at work on making the entire park look good for this weekend," said Catie Nelson, Waterfront Park's events director.
This work going on in downtown Louisville has meaning. Much like this event, and those that will follow for the Kentucky Derby Festival, have a greater mission.
"It's our job now to help bring the community back together," Hettinger said.
That goal to unite Louisville in the aftermath of one of its most violent weeks on record, is one that brings responsibility and pressure.
Those in charge of making Thunder a success feel the weight, but know the importance of carrying on something woven into the fabric of Louisville.
"People find comfort in tradition, so it's definitely something that brings the community together and we look forward to welcoming thousands of people to Waterfront Park," Nelson said.
Food trucks, port-a-potties, equipment and more will filter in and out of Waterfront Park and downtown Louisville over the coming days, as the big show comes together.
But many believe Thunder Over Louisville, and springtime in our city will help everyone look forward.
"It's our community," Hettinger said. "We love doing it and everybody loves being a part of it."
Thunder Over Louisville is this Saturday, April 22, and there are many ways to enjoy the show.
Thunder Over Louisville watch parties:
Belle of Louisville: A front row seat to the airshow and fireworks from the Fourth Street Wharf downtown. The ticket includes private restrooms, a BBQ meal and come-and-go access from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $199.99 for Adults ages 15 to 65+, $199.99 for children 5 to 14 and infants and children 4 and under are free. Click here for info.
Kentucky Science Center: Guests have access to the Kentucky Science Center and indoor restrooms all day, along with space under the I-64 overpass to enjoy the airshow and fireworks. Thunderblast includes outdoor games, activities, food trucks and inflatables from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 for children and adults that are non-members, $45 for children and adults that are members. Children under 2 are free. Click here for info.
Lynn Family Stadium: The soccer stadium is hosting an official Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder event from noon Saturday until 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Guests will receive a wristband allowing for reentry to the building. All tickets include access to restrooms and a number of family friendly games and activities at no extra charge. There are also premium restroom trailers in the parking lot. Lots open at 6 a.m. for tailgating. Stadium gates open at 11 a.m. Event ($25) and parking tickets ($25 to $75 depending on which lot) are separate.
KFC Yum! Center Spirit Room Fun-der Viewing Party: The space overlooks the Ohio River and offers front-row, panoramic views of the fireworks and air show. This family-friendly event includes a dinner and dessert buffet, cash bar, DJ, photo booth, and other complimentary entertainment. You'll also have access to clean restrooms, in and out privileges, and arena garage parking. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tables of 2 ($430), 4 ($830), 6 ($1,200) are available in advance only. Sales end on Monday, April 17 or earlier if event sells out. Click here for info.
KFC Yum! Center FUN-DER Rabbit Hole Lounge Party: *Adults Only* Bourbon tasting, heavy hors d'oeuvres, cash bar access, games, and more! You'll also have access to clean restrooms and in and out privileges. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $150, $175 and available in advance only. Sales end on Monday, April 17 or earlier if the event sells out. Click here for info.
