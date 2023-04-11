CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department issued the road closures for Thunder Over Louisville, which is Saturday, April 22, 2023.
The closures are expected to start at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, and will continue through Sunday, April 23.
One major change this year is there will be no foot traffic allowed through the floodwall on Main Street due to construction, according to a news release. Visitors will have to walk around the Bolt + Tie building or walk down Winbourne to get to the riverfront.
Friday, April 21
Roads Closing at 11 a.m.
- Riverside Drive at Main Street (Formerly Woerner Avenue)
- South Sherwood Avenue at Winbourne Avenue
- Smyser Avenue at the Floodwall
Saturday, April 22
Roads Closing at 6 a.m.
- South Clark Boulevard at Winbourne Avenue
- South Clark Boulevard at Beckett Street
- Montgomery Avenue at Virginia Avenue
- Montgomery Avenue at Sherwood Avenue
- South Clark Boulevard at Sherwood Avenue
- Harrison Avenue at Bailey Avenue
- Marriott Drive at Montgomery Avenue
- Winbourne Avenue at Riverside Drive
- Emery Crossing at Summer Place
- Emery Crossing at McCullough Pike
Roads Closing at 10 a.m.
- South Clark Boulevard at Main Street (Residents and Business Permits Only)
Roads Closing at 2 p.m.
- South Clark Boulevard at Montgomery Avenue (Residents, Entry to VIP, Church, Handicap Parking Only)
Roads Closing at 4 p.m.
- Smyser Avenue at the Floodwall
- South Sherwood Avenue at Riverside Drive
Roads Closing in the PM as Needed
- North Clark Boulevard at Brown Station Way
- Emory Crossing at McCullough Pike
To provide a safe and fun experience, Clarksville Police have issued some rules that will be "strictly enforced" for the designated "Event Area," that is the area from Main Street and Riverside Drive, west along Riverside Drive to the Interpretive Center.
The following items are prohibited in the "Event Area:"
- No alcohol
- No animals other than service animals
- No bicycles
- No motorcycles
- No mopeds
- No skateboards
- No rollerskates/blades
- No unauthorized golf carts
- No glass objects
- No grills
- No tents
- No flying devices like Drones
Police also want people to be aware that all bags, coolers, etc., might be searched. Service animals are allowed, but you must present their service animal registration paperwork.
