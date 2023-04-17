LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC and Humana want to help people get to and from Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday by offering free bus rides all day.
In an effort to get people home as quickly as possible, five Post-Thunder Boarding Stops have been designated within a few blocks of Waterfront Park.
An additional 68 TARC buses will also be added to Saturday's service.
Below are the boarding stops for Thunder, provided by TARC. A map of the stops can be found in the PDF embedded in this story:
Routes going Eastbound from Downtown
Boarding on Market, near Floyd
- #15 - Market Street (to La Grange Road)
- #19 - Muhammad Ali (to Oxmoor and Lyndon)
- #31 - Middletown
Boarding on Liberty, near Floyd
- #17 - Bardstown Road (to Fern Creek and Sebree)
- #21 - Chestnut (to Bashford Avenue)
- #23 - Broadway (to Jeffersontown and Breckenridge Plaza)
- #40 - Taylorsville Road
Routes going Westbound from Downtown
Boarding on Main, near 9th
- #15 - Market Street (to Shawnee Park)
- #18 - Preston (to Valley Station)
- #19 - Muhammad Ali (to Park Duvall and Rockford Lane)
- #21 - Chestnut (to Shawnee Park)
- #23 - Broadway (to Shawnee Park)
- #43 - Portland/Poplar Level (to 32nd & Portland Loop)
Routes going Southbound from Downtown
Boarding on 6th, near Chestnut
- #4 - Fourth Street (to Iroquois Park and Southland Park)
- #6 - Sixth Street (via Central to Auburndale)
- #63 - Crums Lane (to West Pages Lane)
Boarding on 1st, near Muhammad Ali
- #2 - Second Street (to Airport and UPS)
- #28 - Preston (to Okolona – Outer Loop Plaza)
- #43 - Portland/Poplar Level (to Fern Creek)
