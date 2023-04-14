LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In just over a week, planes and fireworks will take over the Louisville skyline.

Thunder Over Louisville is next Saturday, April 22. This year's theme is "Through the Decades." The show will highlight Thunder's early years and showcase it's expansion over time.

But before the air show and fireworks kick off, some roads in downtown Louisville and southern Indiana will have to close.

The closures start next Thursday, April 20, when the Second Street Bridge closes at 9:45 a.m. The bridge will reopen Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m.

Louisville Metro Police released a list of closures on Friday. It can be found below or in the PDF embedded in this story.

Road closed/restricted access:

Thursday, April 20 from 10:30 a.m. through Sunday, April 23 at 8 a.m.

West River Road from North 2nd Street to North 6th Street Local access from 2nd Street to Joe's Crab Shack until 12 a.m.

Witherspoon from North Preston to North Brook

East River Road from North Preston to Witherspoon

Bingham Way from West River Road to Witherspoon

North Floyd Street from Witherspoon to Washington

Interstate ramps closed:

Saturday, April 22 from 12 a.m. through Sunday, April 23 at 8 a.m.

3rd Street ramp exit from Interstate 64 West

2nd Street ramp entrance from Interstate 64 East

Road closed:

Saturday, April 22 from 12 a.m. through Sunday, April 23 at 8 a.m.

North Second Street from Witherspoon to West River Road

Road closed/restricted access:

Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. through Sunday, April 23 at 8 a.m.

North 3rd Street from Main Street to West River Road

North 2nd Street from Main Street to Witherspoon

North 1st Street from Main Street to Witherspoon

North Brook Street from Main Street to Witherspoon

North Floyd Street from Main Street to Washington

North Preston Street from Main Street to Witherspoon

Witherspoon from North Brook Street to 2nd Street

Witherspoon from North Preston Street to Adams

Washington from 1st Street to 2nd Street

Armory Place from Liberty to Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Road closed/restricted access:

Saturday, April 22 from 1 p.m. through Sunday, April 23 at 9 a.m.

Washington from North Preston to North 1st Street

Bridge closed:

Saturday, April 22 from 5 p.m. through 10:30 p.m.

Kennedy Bridge at Interstate 65 North

Road closed/restricted access:

Saturday, April 22 from 6:30 p.m. through Sunday, April 23 at 2 a.m.

South 2nd Street from Main Street to Jacob

Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Clay Street to Roy Wilkins (9th Street)

Bridge closed:

Saturday, April 22 from 7 p.m. through 10:30 p.m.

Kennedy Bridge at Interstate 65 South

Interstates closed:

Saturday, April 22 from 8:30 p.m. through 11:30 p.m.

I-65 North from I-264 (Watterson Expressway) to I-64

I-65 South (Indiana)from I-265 to I-64 (Kentucky)

I-64 West from I-264 (Watterson Expressway) to 22nd Street

I-64 East from I-264 (Shawnee Expressway) to I-65

Interstate ramps closed:

Saturday, April 22 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Preston Street ramp entrance to I-65 North

St. Catherine Street ramp entrance to I-65 North

Muhammad Ali Boulevard ramp entrance to I-65 North

9th Street ramp entrance to I-64 East

9th Street ramp entrance to I-64 West

22nd Street ramp entrance to I-64 East

Zorn Avenue ramp entrance to I-71 South (toward downtown)

Grinstead Drive ramp entrance to I-64 West

Cannons Lane ramp entrance to I-64 West

Road direction changes:

Saturday, April 22 from 9 p.m. through Sunday, April 23 at 1 a.m.

Market Street from 6th Street to 10th Street (reversed from eastbound to westbound)

3rd Street from Main to Broadway (converted to one-way southbound)

No stopping anytime:

Friday, April 21 from 10 a.m. through Sunday, April 23 at 12 a.m.

West River Road from 8th Street to Bingham Way

Bingham Way from West River Road to Witherspoon

Witherspoon from Bingham Way to North Preston Street

East River Road from North Preston Street to Witherspoon

No stopping anytime:

Saturday, April 22

River Road from Witherspoon to Blankenbaker Lane

Witherspoon Street from 2nd Street to River Road

Washington Street from 2nd Street to Preston Street

Main Street from Story Avenue to 22nd Street

Market from Baxter Avenue to 10th Street

Jefferson Street from Preston Street to Roy Wilkins (9th Street)

Liberty from Baxter Avenue to Roy Wilkins (9th Street)

Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Clay Street to Roy Wilkins (9th Street)

Chestnut from 1st Street to Roy Wilkins (9th Street)

Broadway from Barrett Avenue to 12th Street

Jacob Street from 2nd Street to 1st Street

Kentucky Street from 6th Street to 4th Street

Oak Street from Floyd Street to 8th Street (South side only)

Jackson Street from Main Street to Market Street

Preston Street from Witherspoon to Woodbine

Floyd Street from Witherspoon to Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Brook Street from Witherspoon to Muhammad Ali Boulevard

1st Street from Witherspoon to College

1st Street from College to Cardinal (West side only)

2nd Street from Main Street to College

3rd Street from West River Road to Eastern Parkway

4th Street from River Road to Winkler Avenue

5th Street from Main Street to Broadway

Armory Place from Liberty to Muhammad Ali Boulevard

6th Street from River Road to Hill Street

7th Street from Washington to Liberty

7th Street from Myrtle to Algonquin Parkway

8th Street from Washington to Broadway

9th Street from Main Street to Market Street

Roy Wilkins Boulevard from Market to Myrtle

15th Street from Main Street to Portland Avenue

22nd Street from Bank Street to Northwestern Parkway

Portland Avenue from 15th Street to 22nd Street (North side only)

Baxter Avenue from Main Street to Broadway

South Johnson Street from Market to Story Avenue

Lexington Road from Baxter Avenue to Payne Street

Mellwood Avenue from Spring Street to Zorn Avenue

Story Avenue from Main Street to Frankfort Avenue

Adams Street from Witherspoon to Story Avenue

Spring Street from Story Avenue to Lexington Avenue

Frankfort Avenue from River Road to Story Avenue

Baxter Avenue from Broadway to Highland Avenue (West side only)

Bardstown Road from Broadway to Taylorsville Road (West side only)

Campbell from Adams to Water

Roads will also be closed in Clarksville and Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.

The Town of Clarksville released its list of closures on its website, here. Closures are also listed below:

Friday, April 21

Roads closing at 11 a.m.

Riverside Drive at Main Street (Formerly Woerner Avenue)

South Sherwood at Winbourne Avenue

Smyser Avenue at the Floodwall

Saturday, April 22

Roads closing at 6 a.m.

South Clark Boulevard at Winbourne Avenue

South Clark Boulevard at Beckett Street

Montgomery Avenue at Virginia Avenue

Montgomery Avenue at Sherwood Avenue

South Clark Boulevard at Sherwood Avenue

Harrison Avenue at Bailey Avenue

Marriott Drive at Montgomery Avenue

Winbourne Avenue at Riverside Drive

Emery Crossing at Summer Place

Emery Crossing at McCullough Pike

Roads closing at 10 a.m.

South Clark Boulevard at Main Street (Residents and Business Permits Only)

Roads closing at 2 p.m.

South Clark Boulevard at Montgomery Avenue (Residents, Entry to VIP, Church, Handicap Parking Only)

Roads closing at 4 p.m.

Smyser Avenue at the Floodwall

South Sherwood at Riverside Drive

Roads closing in the p.m. as needed

North Clark Boulevard at Brown Station Way

Emory Crossing at McCullough Pike

The Jeffersonville Police Department posted the city's closures on its Facebook page, which can be found below:

Roads closed starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21 until the end of Thunder:

Riverside Drive from Jeff Boat West to Clarksville

Roads closed starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 through midnight:

Market Street from Spring Street West to Clarksville

Missouri Avenue from Market Street north to South Clark Blvd.

Southern Indiana Avenue

River Pointe Plaza

North Shore Drive Clark Street

Fort Street

100 Block of Spring Street

100 Block of Wall Street

100 Block of Locust Street

Pearl Street from West Maple Street south to Riverside Drive

West Court Avenue at Broadway Street west to Missouri Avenue

All alleys along the floodwall from Jeff Boat West to Clarksville

Parking lot located under the Kennedy Bridge

West Maple Street, West of Mulberry Street

TARC and Humana want to help people get to and from the fireworks show. Free bus rides will be offered all day.

In an effort to get people home as quickly as possible, five Post-Thunder Boarding Stops have been designated within a few blocks of Waterfront Park.

An additional 68 TARC buses will also be added to Saturday's service.

Below are the boarding stops for Thunder, provided by TARC. A map of the stops can be found in the PDF embedded in this story:

Routes going Eastbound from Downtown

Boarding on Market, near Floyd

#15 - Market Street (to La Grange Road)

#19 - Muhammad Ali (to Oxmoor and Lyndon)

#31 - Middletown

Boarding on Liberty, near Floyd

#17 - Bardstown Road (to Fern Creek and Sebree)

#21 - Chestnut (to Bashford Avenue)

#23 - Broadway (to Jeffersontown and Breckenridge Plaza)

#40 - Taylorsville Road

Routes going Westbound from Downtown

Boarding on Main, near 9th

#15 - Market Street (to Shawnee Park)

#18 - Preston (to Valley Station)

#19 - Muhammad Ali (to Park Duvall and Rockford Lane)

#21 - Chestnut (to Shawnee Park)

#23 - Broadway (to Shawnee Park)

#43 - Portland/Poplar Level (to 32nd & Portland Loop)

Routes going Southbound from Downtown

Boarding on 6th, near Chestnut

#4 - Fourth Street (to Iroquois Park and Southland Park)

#6 - Sixth Street (via Central to Auburndale)

#63 - Crums Lane (to West Pages Lane)

Boarding on 1st, near Muhammad Ali

#2 - Second Street (to Airport and UPS)

#28 - Preston (to Okolona – Outer Loop Plaza)

#43 - Portland/Poplar Level (to Fern Creek)

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.